Wisconsin woman charged with drugging, sexually assaulting her 10-year-old son

GREENDALE, Wis. (WGBA) - A Greendale, Wisconsin woman is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting her 10-year-old son.

Tara Gotovnik is accused of drugging her son by putting sleeping pills in the boy's slushy, before raping him.

The boy’s father reported the crime to Greendale police. During a search of the house, police found sex toys and drugs.

When asked about the accusations, Gotovnik reportedly told police, “I don’t remember anything from that night.”

Gotovnik faces one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. If convicted she faces up to 66 years behind bars.