Wrestling legend Ric Flair hospitalized

On Monday, a representative for pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair, wrote on Twitter early morning that he is dealing with “some tough medical issues.” Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent, called for “prayers & positive energy” just a day after posting that Flair was in the hospital for “routine monitoring.” So far there has been no additional information released by both Legacy or Flair’s daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte. ESPN is planning to release a 30 for 30 documentary on Flair this fall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 11: Former WWE champion Ric Flair before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
WWE legend Ric Flair was admitted into intensive care over the weekend, multiple outlets reported.
A representative for Flair, 68, tweeted out a plea for "prayers & positive energy" for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.
Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻
Flair went to the hospital for heart-related issues on Saturday, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported. Flair's representative tweeted that it was routine and that there was no reason to panic.
Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style!