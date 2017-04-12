X-rated graphic graffiti sprayed next to pothole

Eric Pfahler
12:42 PM, Apr 12, 2017

Screen shot of KXTL video. 

A pothole problem in Placerville, California got some unexpected attention when a vandal spray-painted a graphic drawing on one of the town's roads. 

A phallic symbol was drawn on one of the town's roads next to a note that read, "What are taxes for?" 

Residents have complained about potholes damaging cars and said they have had trouble getting the road fixed, according to Sacramento-based KTXL. 

The city manager's office declined to comment to KTXL, but the graphic symbol was painted over within an hour of the city manager's office being notified.

For more on the story, watch this video via CNN. 

 

 

