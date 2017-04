(WXYZ) - DTE Energy says nearly 38,000 customers remain without power this morning after heavy rain, wind and snow moved through the area Thursday night.

A majority of the outages are reported in the thumb area. That's down from nearly 80,000 customers who experienced outages from Thursday night's storm.

DTE says they expect to have a majority of customers restored by Friday with the rest by end of day Saturday.

