Neighbors win in fight against apartment complex in metro Detroit

Troy, MICH (WXYZ) - A controversial development in Troy failed overnight.



In a vote of 4-3, a proposed 66 foot, five story apartment complex was denied by the Troy City Council.

The complex was slated to be built on McClure Drive just off Big Beaver. That street is lined with single family homes and neighbors call it a narrow suburban road.



They tell us there were safety concerns with the 140 unit apartment building bringing in heavy traffic and worries about how the construction would impact property values.

Ultimately the neighbors won and the project will have to move to a different location. The neighbors say they are not against the specific development, just the location.

