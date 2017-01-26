New career on your mind? Be wary of these buzzwords on your LinkedIn profile

(WXYZ) - If a new career is on your mind, it may be time to overhaul your LinkedIn profile.

But, be be wary of buzzwords.



LinkedIn recently released a list of the top 10 overused words in profiles around the world. The company cites data that shows there's only five to ten seconds to impress a possible employer online, so profiles need to be on point.



Topping the overused words list this year is "specialized." Following close behind is the word "leadership" -- which was last year's number one.



Check out the full list below:

Specialized Leadership Passionate Strategic Experienced Focused Expert Certified Creative Excellent



According to the LinkedIn blog, most people tend to gravitate toward these overused words because plugging them in requires less thought.

They can also make us seem less knowledgeable about our actual skills. Time to get "creative."

For more details and tips on how to avoid the buzzwords, go here.