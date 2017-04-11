New high-flying zip line primed for Metro Detroit thrill seekers

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - An all-new thrill-seeking outdoor experience was unveiled today at the Stony Creek Metropark in Macomb County.



It’s called the Go Ape! Treetop Adventure course, and it opens to the public on Friday. The newly opened expedition includes five zip lines, swings that take you more than 30-feet across wide open forest canopy and a series of rope ladders, bridges and spider webs.



George Phifer, the parks director, caught up with 7 Action News when he was half-way through the course. Atop a more than 40-foot tall zip line Phifer said that it’s a unique experience that you won’t find in other parks across the state.



“This is great, you know?” said Phifer. “A lot of excitement, it’s challenging but fun.”



He, along with a number of staffers from Go Ape! were on-hand for Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Mark Hackel, the Macomb County Executive, said he ditched the suit and tie because he wanted to be among the first to try out the course.



“This is what it’s all about,” said Hackel. “We say all the time it’s about making Macomb, home. And we can truly say this is happening in our own backyard.”



The Go Ape! Treetop Adventure course will cost you. Teens ages 16, and up, and adults pay $58.00 for the 2-3 hour course. Kids ages 10 to 15 can go on the course for $38.00.



The cost includes a training session to teach beginners safety features, and instruction on how to finish various courses.



Reservations are recommended through www.goape.com.