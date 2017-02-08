NFL concussion hearing to be streamed online Wednesday

A federal judge in Philadelphia will live-stream a hearing Wednesday in the NFL concussion case so retired players can learn what's ahead as the estimated $1 billion settlement rolls out this year.

The NFL this week is moving the first $65 million in payments into trust funds to cover injury claims, baseline testing and education. The league must pay another $120 million into the injury fund over the next six months.

The 65-year settlement program covers players who retired from the league by Jan. 7, 2014. The NFL's payouts and legal fees could top $1 billion.

The average payment is expected to be about $190,000 for men with Alzheimer's disease or moderate dementia.

Participants must register for the settlement by Aug. 7.

