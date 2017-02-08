NFL concussion hearing to be streamed online Wednesday

1:11 AM, Feb 8, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -
A federal judge in Philadelphia will live-stream a hearing Wednesday in the NFL concussion case so retired players can learn what's ahead as the estimated $1 billion settlement rolls out this year.
 
The NFL this week is moving the first $65 million in payments into trust funds to cover injury claims, baseline testing and education. The league must pay another $120 million into the injury fund over the next six months.
 
The 65-year settlement program covers players who retired from the league by Jan. 7, 2014. The NFL's payouts and legal fees could top $1 billion.
 
The average payment is expected to be about $190,000 for men with Alzheimer's disease or moderate dementia.
 
Participants must register for the settlement by Aug. 7.
 
 
Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. A link to the live stream is available here.

