NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow to visit Sterling Heights High School

NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame member Kellen Winslow will visit Sterling Heights High School at 12 pm, Wednesday, January 18, to participate in the Heart of a Hall of Famer series. It's sponsored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Extreme Networks.

The Heart of a Hall of Famer series provides students in 7th-12th the opportunity to learn first-hand what it takes beyond athletic ability to achieve success on and off the field. The program also focuses on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's values of commitment, integrity, respect and excellence.

Winslow, a former San Diego Chargers tight end, will host a discussion and question and answer session with high school students from Sterling Heights, Cousino, and Warren Mott, while students in classrooms nation-wide will participate via a video conference, made possible by Extreme Networks and the WCS Technology Department.

Winslow is widely recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He played his entire career with the Chargers after being selected in the first round of the 1979 NFL draft. In nine seasons, Winslow logged 541 receptions, 6,741 receiving yards, and 45 career touchdowns.

Sterling Heights High School is located at 12901 Fifteen Mile Road, Sterling Heights, 48312.

