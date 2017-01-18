Northern Michigan football player Anthony Herbert from Lapeer dies at school

(WXYZ) - Northern Michigan University says a 20-year-old student football player from Lapeer has died.

The school announced the death of Anthony Herbert in a news release on their website.

ESPN is reporting that Herbert died after participating in a workout. He then went to breakfast and returned to his dorm room.

It was while in his dorm room that he suffered some type of medical emergency and EMTs were not able to resuscitate him.

Herbert, a Construction Management major, was the Wildcat's starting left guard and played in every game this past season.