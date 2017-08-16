(WXYZ) - A Northville home with one of the largest private wine cellars in the world hits the real estate market for a whopping $3,375,000.

The basement cellar has the capacity to hold more than 11,000 bottles, and was named the 8th largest private wine collection in the world, a realtor from Trusted Advisor Realty said in a statement.

PHOTOS: Northville home with 8th largest private wine cellar in world for sale

Owner Robert Cummings started collecting wines in 1975 as a hobby, and now sells and trades wine futures.

Cummings said he and his wife are downsizing their home and sending a portion of his wine collection to Sothebys.

In addition to any wine-lovers dream cellar, the home itself is impressive with 13,000 square feet of living space, five acres of land, heated 6-car garage and a mother-in-law quarters suite.

The home was built in 1994.

More information on the home can be found at www.ultimatemichiganmansion.com.