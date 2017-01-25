Nude photos of underage girls circulate in sexting scandal, Michigan State Police investigating

(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police are now investigating a 17-year-old boy who is accused of leaking dozens and dozens of nude photos of high school girls.

We're told nearly 35 underage girls could be involved, mostly from Davison High School.

Investigators believe the teenager got his hands on these photos through the social media site Snapchat, and then decided to share them without anyone knowing.

They say more than 100 photos were eventually leaked, but now have been taken down. Potential victims have also been notified about this on-going investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed against the 17-year-old. The school district released a statement, saying it's fully cooperating with police, and urging parents to talk to their kids about the downfalls of social media.