Official application submitted in effort to bring Major League Soccer to Detroit

(WXYZ) - Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert have submitted an official application in an effort to bring Major League Soccer to downtown Detroit.

Gilbert and Gores are both MSU graduates with significant stakes in sport, business and investment holdings.

“We’ve completed an important first step in bringing Major League Soccer to Detroit, and together, we have the experience needed to make a new team successful. We know firsthand the power that sports can play in uniting communities. Our hope is this team will play an important role in the continued revitalization of the city,” Gilbert and Gores said in a joint statement.

“I’m energized about what this opportunity means for the city and the region,” said Gores. “Detroit is rising, reinventing itself. I’m excited to partner with Dan and continue to play a role in Detroit’s resurgence.”

“Detroit sports fans are some of the most passionate in the world. No where else can you find as many major league teams in the urban core than in Detroit,” said Gilbert. “Since soccer is the most popular global sport, we also hope having an MLS team will put Detroit on the map with new audiences, attracting more visitors and more residents to the city.