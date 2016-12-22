WXYZ
Breaking News
New photos in Detroit terror suspect case
Oldest gorilla in the U.S. is turning 60 at the Columbus Zoo
1:40 AM, Dec 22, 2016
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio -
The 60th birthday of the country's oldest known living gorilla is putting a focus on care for aging zoo animals.
Colo is a female gorilla at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She celebrates her milestone on Thursday.
Colo is the first gorilla in the world born in a zoo and has surpassed the usual life expectancy of captive gorillas by two decades.
She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three. Zoo officials recently removed a malignant tumor but say she's doing well.
Experts say improved medical care, better nutrition and up-to-date therapeutic techniques are helping lengthen zoo animals' lives.
The changes also mean more animals living with the aches and pains of growing older.
The Columbus Zoo will be live streaming Colo's 60th birthday party Thursday, December 22nd from 1:30 - 2:30pm. You can
watch it here
.
