Open carry activists who walked into Dearborn PD armed to be sentenced

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two open carry activits who walked into the Dearborn Police Department armed with guns, body armor and video cameras in February will be sentenced on Friday.

Brandon Vreeland, 40, and James Baker, 24, were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and disburbing the peace. Baker was also charged with brandishing a weapon.

Vreeland was convicted on all three charges while Baker was convicted with carrying a concealed weapon.

Surveillance video captured the men walking into the building last month, while police are seen and heard telling them to put down their weapons.

"Dude, put that on the ground. Put it on the ground... Or you are dead," an officer, with guns drawn is heard screaming.

It’s one of two incidents involving open carry activists in February that caught the department’s attention and has them currently working with state legislators to review Michigan’s open carry laws.