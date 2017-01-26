WXYZ Editorial: American democracy & the peaceful transition of power

WXYZ Detroit - Although we sometimes take it for granted, American democracy is the envy of much of the world. The peaceful transition of power from one administration to another is a testament to our long-standing Constitution and free electoral process.

Last year’s hard-fought local and national elections are over. The people of these United States, including a divided Michigan, have spoken. Americans cherish their right to protest and criticize the outcome of elections. But we also believe that when we lose elections – and all legal recourses are exhausted -we accept the results. For the good our democracy, we move forward as one community, one state and one nation. That is what we have always done. And our constitutional system has endured.

It’s time for our new leaders, on all levels, to govern! Look straight ahead. Don’t waste time and energy looking in your rear view mirror pointing fingers. The buck now stops at your desk. Work hard to protect the economies and laws of our cities, towns and nation. Thoughtfully, address important regional, national and international issues. Patiently, take time to help heal the differences that all too often divide us. Have fun and celebrate American innovation and values.

We thank those who have served with dedication and wish the very best for those who have been given the power to lead ALL of the people!

I’m Mike Murri, Vice President & General Manager

Broadcast: January 19 - 22, 2017