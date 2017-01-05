WXYZ Detroit - They come from very different professions but their leadership, contributions, dedication and vision are deserving of public recognition. We are honored to announce that Detroit law enforcement officer James Craig and businessman Chris Ilitch are our WXYZ 2016 Newsmakers of the Year. They will now join an impressive and select group of leaders that we first began saluting annually back in 1995.

Craig has been police chief of Michigan’s largest city since 2013. He returned to his hometown and the department where he began his career after police assignments in Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon and Cincinnati.

He came back to a city facing bankruptcy, soaring crime rates, long response times, troubled community relations and demoralized officers. Making improvements on several fronts, he is now one of Michigan’s most respected and recognizable law enforcement leaders.

Ilitch was appointed president & CEO of Ilitch Holdings in 2000. Prior to that promotion, he served in several different positions for the Ilitch companies started by his parents, Mike and Marian.

But today it is Chris in charge of leading the development of the ambitious 50-block, $650 million, sports and entertainment district. It promises to transform a mixed-use urban area that will showcase the Detroit Tigers, Lions, Red Wings and Pistons in modern facilities. When finished, it is estimated to have more than a billion dollar impact on Michigan.

You’ll hear more about CEO Ilitch and Chief Craig when they are interviewed by Chuck Stokes in a special upcoming edition of Spotlight on the News. Congratulations on becoming the 2016 WXYZ Newsmakers of the Year.

I’m Mike Murri, Vice President & General Manager

Broadcast: January 5 – 8, 2016