WXYZ Editorial: The 2017 North American International Auto Show - Style, muscle & innovation!

WXYZ Detroit - The U.S. auto industry is showing plenty of style, muscle and innovation! Detroit, the city that put the world on wheels, is today leading the future of mobility. The best place to see that up close is the North American International Auto Show inside the Cobo Convention Center.

No matter where you live in this state, you are in some way impacted by our largest industry and one of the most important on the globe. Michigan is home to 63 of the top 100 North American auto suppliers. And we produce 19 percent of the nation’s vehicles, more than any other state.

What happens at NAIAS is spread across the world by more than 5-thousand journalists from 60 countries. The economic impact of last year’s show was $430 million dollars. Close to 1 million people are expected to visit this year. What they’ll see is technology galore and new self-driving car displays. That old Jetsons TV show is quickly becoming reality!

The challenge for today’s auto industry is finding ways to market their brands to a new generation of mobile-friendly consumers. It’s a trend that is expected to continue forcing demands on manufacturers and suppliers.

Since 1976, that star-studded event has raised more than $106 million dollars for needy local charities.

We’re proud to call Detroit “The Motor City” and encourage you to visit the show. Supporting this great industry begins at home!

Broadcast: January 12 - 15, 2017