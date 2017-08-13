WXYZ Editorial: Why the Woodward Dream Cruise is a great ambassador for Detroit

WXYZ Detroit - It is vintage Detroit! Nothing represents the Motor City’s trailblazing history and love affair with cars more than the annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford.

These four-wheeled wonders that rolled off the assembly lines in the 1950’s and 60’s turned America into an economic superpower. And today, Michigan is still a major and respected leader in the world’s fiercely competitive automotive battle.

So, it’s no wonder that what started in 1995 as a small soccer field fundraiser in Ferndale has grown into a week-long event, highlighted by the country’s largest one-day cruise. Get ready for over a million people and 40-thousand eye-popping classic cars from everywhere. And best of all, it is a free summer tradition.

The Dream Cruise is a fun and nostalgic throwback to the days when beautifully designed steel roamed up and down America’s first highway, Woodward Avenue. The music, the drive-in eateries and the United States’ manufacturing muscle all added to this special era.

We, at WXYZ, are proud to be the official broadcast partner for the Cruise! We’ll capture all of the excitement in our 2-hour prime-time broadcast and streamed live on WXYZ.com. We also take great pride in sharing this uniquely Detroit experience through a 1-hour syndicated special targeted at over 85% of the U.S.

The Woodward Dream Cruise is more than just a financial boost for our local economy. In a very real sense, it is a way to pay tribute to our proud past, present and future Midwest spirit. Pack up the children this weekend and come join us as we make a Big Deal over the Steel on Wheels!