Pakistani-American doctors donate blankets, comforters to homeless

(wxyz) - A group of Pakistani-American doctors donated comforters and blankets to a Detroit homeless shelter on Saturday.
The organization of Pakistani-American doctors say they've been doing this for decades now.
In all, the group gave away more than 150 comforters to the Coalition of Temporary Shelters of Detroit.
The group says they host similar events throughout the year. They recently gave away toys to sick kids at Children's Hospital.