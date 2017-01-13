Pedestrian hit and killed crossing Wiard Road in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Deputies are investigating a fatal accident in Washtenaw County. Investigators said the victim was a pedestrian crossing Wiard Road in Ypsilanti Township.

It happened Thursday evening, according to investigators, the 56-year-old man was walking in the dark, attempting to cross Wiard Road near State Street when he was hit and killed.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Belleville, was driving a pick-up truck with a plow attached. Investigators said it was too dark for the driver to see the man walking and it was too late to stop when he did.

The victim died on the scene.

Investigators don’t know why the man was out walking near Wiard. They said alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

Deputies will not be issuing any tickets. The incident is likely a tragic accident, but it will be sent along to the prosecutor’s office, as is standard procedure.