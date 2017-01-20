Perfect Fit Meals recalling chicken breast product over misbranding and undeclared allergens

WXYZ - Perfect Fit Meals is recalling a chicken breast product because of misbranding and possible allergens in the products.

The Houston, Texas based company says the product contains milk and wheat which are known allergens which are not declared on the label.

The recall is for the 10.5 ounce packages of "From the Kitchen of Cooking Light Magazine: lemon pepper chicken with the freeze date of January 21, 2107 and the lot code 245774.2.

Perfect Fit Meals says there was a labeling problem and that the lemon chicken package contained blackened chicken breasts which contain milk and wheat allergens.

People who have these products are urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

The United States Department of Agriculture says so far there have been no reports of adverse reactions from these products.