Person of interest sought in Detroit murder

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened on January 8.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed around 3:10 a.m. near Canfield and Second.

The man reportedly got into a fight with another man before he was shot.

The Detroit Police Department has released video from the area around the time of the shooting. The person of interest is believed to have been driving the white vehicle pictured above.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call police at 313-596-2260.