Person of the Week: Man inspires Comerica Park co-workers while battling years of health struggles

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Many Tigers fans probably don’t realize everything that goes on behind the scenes and beneath the stands to help provide that perfect ballpark experience.

From the peanuts and Cracker Jacks to the brats and beer, there’s a team of commissary workers making sure the stadium is supplied.

One of those team players has persevered despite life pitching him a lot of curve balls.

His name is Joe Bogus.

It doesn’t matter if fans are arriving for the home opener or an afternoon game months from now, Joe is going to treat them all like guests of honor.

A MAN WHO LOVES HIS JOB

He’s the Assistant Commissary Manager for Detroit Sportservice – the food and catering service for the Detroit Tigers.

We met him as he and his team were preparing for Opening Day at Comerica Park. He gave us a tour of the Commissary under the stadium.

Commissary is another term for “warehouse” – and this one’s packed with boxes of bratwurst, pallets of pretzels, and a bevy of bottles, cans, and kegs galore!

His team projects on Opening Day that they will sell over 1,400 gallons of pop, 5,500 gallons of beer, and 14,000 hotdogs!

Since Joe took over his position in 2007, his boss estimates he has been directly responsible in the receiving and distributing of over 10-million hotdogs!

What does Joe love most about the job?

“I’ve always been a sports enthusiast, and I’m very passionate about the Tigers. I just love the environment here,” said Joe.

A TEAM EFFORT

His roster of 50 porters and housekeepers follows his game plan.

His managers say he leads by example.

“If you ever see him interacting with the guests, he’s so passionate about his job, the sport, everything we do here. You can see it oozing out of him,” said Detroit Sportservice Operations Manager Joe Schneider.

“[Joe] loves talking sports. Loves the Tigers. He brings a lot of energy to the unit. He was dearly missed when he was gone,” explained Sean Pattwall, Concession Manager at Detroit Sportservice.

A TEN-YEAR HEALTH BATTLE

Joe was gone for five weeks last spring when he suffered a stroke.

“The stroke happened the morning when I was getting ready to go to work. I came back to work though only 5 weeks later, only 5 weeks. I worked very hard in rehab and physical therapy. They did physical, occupational, speech therapy at Henry Ford,” he recalled.

And what may be even more remarkable is he staged that comeback while also battling cancer --- his third recurrence of melanoma in ten years.

His co-workers knew his medical bills must be mounting.

So, they came in with the assist.

They surprised Joe with a fundraiser at a fowling place which raised more than $4,000.

“One of our managers actually won the 50/50 raffle and donated the $1500 to Joe,” said Human Resources Manager Doug Gardner.

Joe was truly humbled and grateful by their generosity.

STAYING POSITIVE

He’s kept a smile on his face and stayed positive at work through the past ten years while dealing with all these life-threatening health struggles.

His said his job requires to trek the tunnels under the stadium seats for 5-to-7 miles per game!

While his Tigers round the bases above, he’s wearing out walking shoes in the tunnels below.



“If there’s a dramatic home run in the 9th inning, and all the fans are yelling and screaming at once. Yes, we can hear the vibrations downstairs,” he smiled.

He’s always proud of his team, and he’s always aiming to please the 42,300-plus fellow fans who come visit.

And that’s why this “Ace” on the commissary team is this week’s Detroit 2020 Person of the Week.