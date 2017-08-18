PGA Tour Champions to make major announcement Tuesday in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) - It's been nearly 10 years since the PGA Tour played at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, but an announcement coming Tuesday is expected to bring golf back.

The PGA Tours Champion and Ally Financial will make a joint announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday regarding a major sporting event coming to Grand Blanc.

On hand will be Greg McLaughlin, PGA Tour Champions president, Andrea Riley, Ally chief marketing and public relations officer, Trent Marshall, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club president and World Golf Hall of Fame member Mark O'Meara.

The last time the PGA Tour played in Grand Blanc was the 2009 Buick Open, won by Tiger Woods.

The PGA Tour Champions, formerly known as the Senior PGA Tour and Champions Tour, and is open to professional golfers age 50 and over.

Current players include Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.