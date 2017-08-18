PGA Tour Champions to make major announcement Tuesday in Grand Blanc

Max White
11:10 AM, Aug 18, 2017
2 hours ago

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Mark O'Meara of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

David Cannon
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) - It's been nearly 10 years since the PGA Tour played at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, but an announcement coming Tuesday is expected to bring golf back.

The PGA Tours Champion and Ally Financial will make a joint announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday regarding a major sporting event coming to Grand Blanc.

On hand will be Greg McLaughlin, PGA Tour Champions president, Andrea Riley, Ally chief marketing and public relations officer, Trent Marshall, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club president and World Golf Hall of Fame member Mark O'Meara.

The last time the PGA Tour played in Grand Blanc was the 2009 Buick Open, won by Tiger Woods.

The PGA Tour Champions, formerly known as the Senior PGA Tour and Champions Tour, and is open to professional golfers age 50 and over.

Current players include Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top