Photoshopped baby helping raise awareness for bone marrow registry

(WXYZ) - It’s terrifying when you see these pictures: a baby hanging on the railing over the stairs or climbing a ladder to the attic by herself.

I think the new stair gates may be faulty. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Nov 26, 2016 at 11:08am PST

Someone is a little unhappy about the Christmas decorations going away. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

The relief comes when you find out the photos are fake. Her father, Stephen Crowley, actually photoshopped her into dangerous situations and put them on his Instagram account.

It started as a way to prank family members, but it’s snowballed into so much more.

Taking advantage of the quiet bank holiday roads to give Hannah her first driving lesson. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

Hope yis all have a deadly one. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:09am PST

Cooking up a storm (before everyone goes crazy, don't worry, the oven clock is set wrong, she isn't actually still awake at 9.35pm) A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:50am PST

The photos are now being used to raise awareness and help other children like little Hannah.

Hannah was born with a rare immune disorder that causes her body to make too many activated immune cells. It’s called HLH for short.

She’s had to receive chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

But of the 27 million donors worldwide, only three would work for little Hannah, said Crowley.

The photos are now being used to promote Be the Match bone marrow registry.

Crowley said he’s hoping people will see his daughter’s story and be encouraged to donate.

To find out more about the registry, click here.