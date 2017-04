DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 75-year-old George Norman.

Norman walked away from his group home in the 14800 block of Petoskey on March 31.

Norman is in poor physical condition and requires an oxygen tank.

He is described as a black male, 75 years old, 5'9", 170 lbs. with a medium complexion and salt and pepper hair.

If you see Mr. Norman call Detroit police at 313-596-1025 or 313-596-1616.