Police complete investigation into I-96 pileup that killed 3

3:42 PM, Apr 11, 2017
26 mins ago

Deadly pileup on I-96 involving more than 40 vehicles.

WXYZ

Callers notify 911 about the massive accident on I-96 near Fowlerville.

WXYZ

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. - Police have completed their investigation into a 53-vehicle December pileup on snow-covered Interstate 96 in eastern Michigan that left three people dead.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Tuesday his office isn't seeking charges on anyone, leaving that decision up to prosecutors.

He says, "There's a lot to that investigation."

Investigators said in January a driver traveling too fast for conditions caused the pileup and that they anticipated seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death against that driver.

The Dec. 8 pileup about 55 miles west of Detroit killed 69-year-old Homer Leon Tew of Ann Arbor; his wife, 62-year-old Theresa O'Connor Tew; and 28-year-old semitrailer driver Vitalii Stelmakh of Hollywood, Florida.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top