Police investiating after two men found shot, killed on Detroit's northwest side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after two men were found shot and killed on the city's northwest side this morning.

Police say they received the call around 4:15 a.m.

When they arrived to the home in the 19000th block of Fenmore, they found the two bodies inside.

The first victim, 30, was found just inside the front door with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. The second victim, 25 years old, was reportedly found in the bathroom with a gunshot wound in the back.

Police say witnesses reported seeing two men running from the home following the shooting.

