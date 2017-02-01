Police investiating after two men found shot, killed on Detroit's northwest side

6:00 AM, Feb 1, 2017
15 mins ago

2 men found shot to death in Detroit home

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after two men were found shot and killed on the city's northwest side this morning.

Police say they received the call around 4:15 a.m.

When they arrived to the home in the 19000th block of Fenmore, they found the two bodies inside.

The first victim, 30, was found just inside the front door with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. The second victim, 25 years old, was reportedly found in the bathroom with a gunshot wound in the back. 

Police say witnesses reported seeing two men running from the home following the shooting.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top