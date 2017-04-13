Police investigate attempted sexual assault at metro Detroit apartment

11:29 PM, Apr 12, 2017
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Sterling Heights police are searching for a suspect in the attempted sexual assault of a woman on Wednesday.

According to police, it happened at the Autumn Woods Apartment Complex, which is located off of M-59 near M-53.

We're told a man broke inside, grabbed the woman and tried to rape her. She was able fight the man off, get to a neighbor and call 911.

Right now, police have not released a description of a suspect but say they are actively looking for the man.

