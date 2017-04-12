Detroit police investigate another Corktown break-in, now at Huron Room

6:00 AM, Apr 12, 2017
8:22 AM, Apr 12, 2017

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating another break-in at a restaurant in Detroit.

This one was at the Huron Room on Bagley Avenue in Corktown. 

RelatedPolice investigating reported break-in at Slows Bar BQ in Detroit 
Related: Investigators believe Katoi restaurant fire in Detroit was started to cover a break in

A front window was busted out and we saw glass near the bar, possibly from some broken liquor bottles.

Just Tuesday night, police were checking on possible break-ins at Slows Bar BQ and at Johnny Noodle King.

No word on what else may have been damaged or stolen at the Huron Room. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top