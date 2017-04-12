Detroit police investigate another Corktown break-in, now at Huron Room

Fair
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating another break-in at a restaurant in Detroit.
This one was at the Huron Room on Bagley Avenue in Corktown.
A front window was busted out and we saw glass near the bar, possibly from some broken liquor bottles.
Just Tuesday night, police were checking on possible break-ins at Slows Bar BQ and at Johnny Noodle King.
No word on what else may have been damaged or stolen at the Huron Room.