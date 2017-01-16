Police investigating after deadly shooting, crash in Southfield

(WXYZ) - Southfield Police confirm they're investigating a fatal shooting that happened near the Kingswood Condominiums.

That's located in the area of Southfield and Twelve Mile Road.

Police say they were called around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a rolled-over vehicle and shots fired.

Officers found a 19-year-old male gunshot victim on the scene and another person from the vehicle escaping on foot, according to police.

Police gave few details but did say they are questioning the subject who fled the scene.

