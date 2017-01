ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Roseville police are investigating after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder late Sunday night.

It happened on Chippendale Street near I-696 and I-94.

Police say the homeowner heard something in the family's detached garage and grabbed his gun. The man then reportedly shot another man inside his garage.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

