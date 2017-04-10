Police investigating break-in at Detroit school

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are searching for the person who broke into David Ellis Academy and ripped a flat screen TV from a wall.



The school tells us this is the second time in about two months someone got into the kindergarten building, breaking through a window security grate and window screen, taking a flat screen TV each time.



"Please Stop! Stop trying to steal from the kids,” said Reva Hamiel, a parent at the school.



Police were called to the charter school on Schaefer near 7 Mile on Detroit's west side early this morning.



Surveillance cameras did catch the person on video taking the TV.



"It's already hard enough to get this kind of equipment for the kids and it's just very upsetting to me,” said Hamiel.



The school tells us the TV's are used for educational programming and to share information between the campus that is split across the street.



Police evidence technicians documented the scene, but say no fingerprints were found.

So far no one is arrested.



"These are our children, they are our future and that's the most important thing in life period,” said Hamiel.



The school’s principal Tonette Hardison told Channel 7 they did add security measures after the first break in.

Now she says they will increase their security again.



If you know anything about these crimes, please call police.

