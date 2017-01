DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are on the scene of a smash-and-grab at a grocery store overnight in Detroit.

The incident happened at the Buchanan Market.



The market is on Buchanan Street on Detroit's southwest side.



It looks like the criminals used a sledgehammer to pound a large hole in the side of the store, big enough for someone to slip inside.

Right now, police are still trying to figure out what -- if anything -- was taken.

