Police need help identifying man who was struck on his bicycle in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Roseville police are asking for the public's help to identify the man who was struck while riding his bicycle on Groesbeck near Hayes Tuesday night.

Police say the man was hit by the driver of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee around 7 p.m. The driver stopped at the scene of the accident.

The victim is now in serious condition at a local hospital and is unable to answer questions at this time, according to police.

The victim is described as a white male about 18 to 25 years old. He's about 5'10" and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black and green Boston Celtics baseball cap, blue Detroit Tigers sweatshirt, gray shirt, blue jeans, and black and red NIKE Air Max tennis shoes.

He was riding a black and red Roadmaster Granite Peak mountain bike at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-447-4484.