Police release surveillance photos of suspects in deadly armed robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police have released surveillance photos in hopes to catch two suspects in the deadly armed robbery of a man on the city's east side.

According to police, the 37-year-old male victim was working as a clerk at the gas station in the 1900 block of E. 6 Mile around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Two men entered the store, shot and robbed the man and then set the gas station on fire. The 37-year-old was killed in the shooting and found dead inside the burned building.

Police have released the surveillance images in hopes of catching the two men. See their photos above.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260.