DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared earlier this week.

According to police, Kayla Young was last seen at her home in the 10800 block of Stratman on the city's east side. That's south of Whittier and east of Hayes St.

According to police, she left home in the middle of the night on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since. Young is in good mental and physical condition.

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-4, 130 pounds wearing a black jacket, pink pants and black timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940.