Police search for suspect in Embassy Suites armed robbery in Southfield

(WXYZ) - Southfield police are searching for a man suspected in the armed robbery of an Embassy Suites hotel.

The robbery happened Thursday, January 12 around 3:25 a.m. on the 28100 block of Franklin Road.

According to police, the suspect pulled a knife and ordered the clerk to tell him where the petty cash was kept.

The clerk complied and gave the suspect money from a cash drawer. He left the hotel on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, with a medium dark complexion, approximately 5'9", 180 lbs. He has a short afro and goatee.

If you have any information about this robbery, please call the Southfield police department at 248-976-5500.