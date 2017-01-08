Police search for suspect in McDonald's armed robbery on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are searching for a man suspected in the armed robbery of a McDonald's restaurant on Detroit's east side.

The incident happened Saturday at about 7:15 p.m. at the McDonald's location on the 9800 block of Grand River Avenue, police said.

According to police, the man walked in, forced customers behind a counter and robbed employees at gunpoint. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-11, slim build, wearing a salmon-colored sweatshirt, khaki cargo pants and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.