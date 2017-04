DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Nakaiah Betts was last seen at her home in the 11200 block of Courville Street on April 9 around 9 p.m.

Nakaiah is described as a black female, about 5'6" and 140-150 pounds with brown eyes and purple and black braids.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call police.