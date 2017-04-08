Police searching for missing 20-year-old man with mental disabilities

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Farmington Hills police are asking for your help locating a missing 20-year-old man with mental disabilities.

According to police, he was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. He was wearing a black cowboy hat, black leather jacket, a camo hoodie and black jeans. He may also have a blue and gray backpack.

Police say he could be in the Farmington Hills, Redford or Livonia area.

He is 6-feet-tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills police.