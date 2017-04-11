Police searching for missing 30-year-old Farmington Hills man

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Farmington Hills police is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 30-year-old man.

Police say John Michale McGee was last seen at the Retreat of Farmington Hills Apartment complex at 12 Mile and Middlebelt around 3 a.m.

Officers were reportedly called to his apartment on a welfare check and could not find him.

He has a history of depression, according to police.

McGee is described as 5'9", about 180 pounds with red hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 248-871-2610.