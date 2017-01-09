Police searching for missing 48-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues

5:22 AM, Jan 9, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 48-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues.

Police say James Mitchell was last seen in the 18800 block of Lindsay on January 6 around 6:30 p.m.

He is described as a black male, 6'1", about 245 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length braided hair. He also has a goatee. 

Mitchell was last seen wearing a black Dickie shirt, black Dickie pants, black boots and a yellow jacket.

He may also be traveling in a dark green 2001 Buick LeSabre with Michigan plate #9467J5. 

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top