Police searching for missing 48-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 48-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues.

Police say James Mitchell was last seen in the 18800 block of Lindsay on January 6 around 6:30 p.m.

He is described as a black male, 6'1", about 245 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length braided hair. He also has a goatee.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a black Dickie shirt, black Dickie pants, black boots and a yellow jacket.

He may also be traveling in a dark green 2001 Buick LeSabre with Michigan plate #9467J5.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police.