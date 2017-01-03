Gretchen Whitmer announces she is running for Michigan Governor

(WXYZ) - The race for the next Governor of Michigan has launched with Gretchen Whitmer becoming the first person to declare their candidacy.

She made the announcement on Twitter.

Whitmer, a Democrat, served as Ingham County Prosecutor until January 1. She served in both the Michigan House and Senate, before being appointed to the position in July 2016.

The general election for Governor will be held in November 2018.

