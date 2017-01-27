Spotlight on the News: A conversation with former Chief U.S. District Court Judge Gerald Rosen

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, January 29, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth interview with former Chief U.S. District Court Judge Gerald Rosen. As he gets ready to retire from the bench after 25 years, he’ll talk about his past, present & future. Tune in for his candid comments about a wide range of issues including negotiating Detroit's bankruptcy, former high profile cases, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.