Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit Jewish News anniversary and Build Institute's success

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, April 9, Spotlight on the News will feature an interview with Arthur Horwitz, publisher of the Detroit Jewish News about their 75th anniversary and Christianne Malone and April Anderson about the success of the Build Institute entrepreneurship program.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.