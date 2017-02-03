WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, February 5, Spotlight on the News will focus on immigration and infrastructure. Our guests will be Attorney Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League and Lance Binoniemi of the FixMIState campaign. Tune in as we try to find out why Michigan at the center of both of these important issues challenging our nation.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.