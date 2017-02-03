Spotlight on the News: Nabih Ayad on the immmigration legal battle & Lance Binoniemi on FixMIState

Chuck Stokes
2:27 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Spotlight host Chuck Stokes (left) with Attorney Nabih Ayad of the Arab American Civil Rights League

Lori Carriere
Spotlight moderator Chuck Stokes (left) with Lance Binoniemi of the FixMIState infrastrcture repair campaign

Lori Carriere
WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, February 5, Spotlight on the News will focus on immigration and infrastructure. Our guests will be Attorney Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League and Lance Binoniemi of the FixMIState campaign.  Tune in as we try to find out why Michigan at the center of both of these important issues challenging our nation.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

