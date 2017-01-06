Spotlight on the News: Tom Watkins on healthcare, politics & foreign relations

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will feature a conversation with Tom Watkins, President & CEO of the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority about mental health, state government, Washington politics and China.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.