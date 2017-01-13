POLLS: Vote for your Charity Preview fashion dos

Alexandra Bahou
10:50 AM, Jan 13, 2017
12:30 PM, Jan 13, 2017

Preparing for Charity Preview at Cobo Center

WXYZ
(WXYZ) - The most glamorous part of the North American International Auto Show has arrived.

Hundreds will arrive at Cobo Center this evening dressed to impress, and ready to check out all of the new rides. 

But we want to know, when it comes to fashion, what are your choices? 

Vote in our Facebook polls below. We'll be releasing new ones over the course of the day and sharing the answers live on television.

The Red Carpet Charity Preview Special starts tonight at 7 p.m. on WXYZ-TV. 

